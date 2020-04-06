Bomberman-Inspired Party Game Ponpu Launches in June - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Zordix Publishing and developer Purple Tree Studio announced the Bomberman-inspired party game, Ponpu, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC Via Steam in June.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by party classics like Bomberman, Ponpu is a competitive arcade maze game. Four diabolical ducks go in, but only one comes out on top of a mountain of explosive eggs. Ponpu updates the classic formula for the modern age with quick dodges, shields and parries, raising the stakes and giving skilled players a chance to really flex on their foes. Players can also use a variety of special egg-based abilities, including hidden mines, freezing eggs, control-scrambling poison bombs and more. See it in action in the trailer here.

Players can compete against each other locally across three wildly different modes. Free-For-All is classic combat, last duck standing. Coin Collector has players beating cash out of each other, with the crown going to the most moneyed mallard. Paint The Map (inspired by Splatoon) has players rushing to spread their colors far and wide before the last bell rings.

As well as the trio of multiplayer modes for local multiplayer (which can also be played versus AI), Ponpu also boasts a huge single-player mode. Battle against the minions of the all-powerful and destructive Duck God. Bomb your way across ten worlds full of monsters, and defeat a swarm of weird and wacky bosses in your quest to save the universe from going to hell in an egg-basket.

Key Features:

A twitchy, more arcade-y take on a classic formula—block or parry launched bombs.

Blast through ten monster-filled worlds in story mode and battle huge bosses.

Pick your bird, pick your powers and throw down in four-player arena battles.

Break out of your shell in versus-AI matches before tackling local multiplayer.

Varied play modes, including classic Free-For-All, Coin Collector, and Paint The Map.

Unlock more special egg-bombs, power-ups and passive skills as you play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles