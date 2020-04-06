Puzzle Platformer EMMA: Lost in Memories Headed to PS4 and PS Vita in May - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developers SandBloom Studio and JanduSoft announced. the 2D puzzle platformer, EMMA: Lost in Memories, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in May. The game is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

Eastasiasoft announced it will release a Limited Edition of the game for the PlayStation Vita, which is limited to just 1,000 copies. It includes a copy of the game, a collector's box, manual, CD, and certificate. Pre-orders open on Thursday, April 9 at 11am EST / 8am PST.

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover a surreal world where everything fades away.

Poetic, surrealistic and melancholic, EMMA: Lost in Memories offers a unique experience in a strange and dangerous world where walls fade away as you touch them.

The main character, Emma, is young, vibrant and intriguing: she leaves her home following an owl, and soon loses herself in a world which she slowly finds more and more dangerous.

Key Features:

Fast and simple gameplay mechanics.

Special abilities, including jump, dash and climb.

Minimalistic 2D artistic style completely drawn by hand.

Dynamic gameplay in a poetic and eccentric world.

Two game modes: Main Story and Memory Chest.

Delicate reflection on memory loss.

