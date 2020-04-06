Intellivision's Retro Console Amico Top 10,000 Pre-orders in One Week - News

Intellivision Entertainment's upcoming retro video game console, the Amico, has received over 10,000 pre-orders for the VIP version, which is available for presales until Tuesday. Major retailers have also ordered more than 100,000 units.

Pre-orders for the VIP version opened on March 31. The black and white versions are available for $249, while the woodgrain version is available for $279. The VIP versions include two controllers, six games, a $25 gift card for more games, 3D Lenticular playing card autographed by Tallarico, and three digital video game soundtrack albums.





"And that's one of the amazing things about this," said Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico. "All this is happening during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

"It’s really good considering we’re the new kids, the underdogs. Like Rocky Balboa."

The Amica is set to launch in October 2020.

