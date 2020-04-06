Animal Crossing: New Horizons Remains in First on the French Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 13, 2020, according to SELL. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and FIFA 20 (PS4) have remained in second and third place, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One Doom Eternal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFa 20 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Luigi;s Mansion 2 PC Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020

