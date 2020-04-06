Animal Crossing: New Horizons Drops to 5th on EMEAA Charts, GTAV Reclaims Top Spot - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has dropped to fifth place on the EMEAA charts for week 13, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V has reclaimed the top spot, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place. The Sims 4 is in third and FIFA 20 is in fourth.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Sims 4 FIFA 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

