Deep Silver Announces Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The remaster will launch on May 22 for $39.99.

The remastered version of the game was developed in cooperation with Sperasoft. It features retextured environments, character models, and visual effects, as well as enhanced graphics with a new lighting engine. It also includes all three expansion packs and over 30 DLC from the original game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Saints Row: The Third Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your city. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs, and guns.

Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks, and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute.

Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen.

About the Enhancements

Saints Row: The Third Remastered has received a full makeover courtesy of Sperasoft. Every weapon has been remodeled, every car has been redesigned, and a vast proportion of the city has been retextured all sparkly and new with over 4,000 assets updated to match current gen fidelity. Saints Row: The Third Remastered features retextured environments, character models and visual effects, enhanced graphics and a new lighting engine.

In addition, all three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version have been remastered and are included for hours of additional gleeful mayhem. The remastered edition will inspire new gamers and original fans to revisit the reworked city of Steelport and revel in the glorious world of the Saints.

Key Features:

The Full Package, Remastered – With enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects, Steelport and The Third Street Saints have never looked so good.

– With enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects, Steelport and The Third Street Saints have never looked so good. City of Sin – Disrupt and dismantle the Syndicate stranglehold on weapons, cybercrime, and criminal rackets. Discover the secrets of Steelport, where there is action on every street corner, for better or, more likely, worse.

– Disrupt and dismantle the Syndicate stranglehold on weapons, cybercrime, and criminal rackets. Discover the secrets of Steelport, where there is action on every street corner, for better or, more likely, worse. Weapons of Crass Destruction – It’s one thing to defeat your enemies. It’s another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun.

– It’s one thing to defeat your enemies. It’s another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun. Crazy Character Customization – Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to mask-less ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become?

– Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to mask-less ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become? Over The Top Co-op – Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner’s flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend.

– Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner’s flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend. All Downloadable Content Included – All three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version are included in this massive Saints package, all for the low MSRP of $39.99.

