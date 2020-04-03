Xbox Series X Wont Have An Optical Audio Port in Order to Save Money and Space - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 897 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked explained why Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, does not have an optical audio port. The reasons were simple enough. It is a way to save some money and space.
"So if you look at a part on a console that’s maybe one, or two dollars and you say, 'okay, how big of a deal is that inside of a console?'" said Spencer. "That’s a few hundred dollars. But then you say, 'okay, we’re going to plan to sell, you know, 100 million of these consoles.' So you take two bucks over 100 million now you’re $200 million over the life of the program.
"You know there’s all of these decisions are things that we think through very deeply and try to figure out where the plans are. And I know with everything that we don’t do that we used to do, there’s going to be somebody who’s disappointed and it’s not the funnest part of the job, but I think we have a plan for the future."
Phil Spencer in the same interview discussed the upcoming lineup of games coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, how he would like to see MechAssault make a return, and that the Xbox Series X is still planned for a Holiday 2020 release. He also mentioned that Microsoft is not working on a revival of Scalebound.
The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.
I use optical for my Astro A50 headset. This basically makes my $250 headset useless.
Astro has announced they are working on making the A50 compatible with XSX over USB.
100 million? That's mighty optimistic, Phil.
At least is more reasonable than this gen whe one high up talked about 1B
I can certainly understand the reason. Unfortunately if PS4Pro didn't had it I wouldn't be able to use 4K or HDR on my TV due to the surround system not having passthrough for it so I have the console linked to the TV and optical audio connecting the console and surround (the ARC on TV wouldn't help as well since it doesn't return 7.1 to the surround). But it is just a little odd since they are also trying more on the audio solutions compared to this gen. It truly is a game of cost benefit on consoles.
I can see this being more of an issue with these new consoles supporting HDMI 2.1 as well. Already with my One X the receiver won't support ALLM, FreeSync, or 1440p@120hrz, yet both my Xbox and TV do. And even though I only use 5.1, ARC and Optical from the TV to the receiver results in noticeable audio latency, and my TV will only pass through Dolby, not DTS.
Exactly, passthrough is a multitude of problems. Direct connection is much better.
I guess being the most powerful has it's costs beyond speed... presently using the optical audio on my PS4.
Do people still use Optical? HDMI is where it is at these days. Honestly no need for the port and if it brings the price down than that's great. MS have removed the Kinect Port, HDMI In Port and the Optical Port, so this should help reduce costs compared to the XB1 which expense were made to include all 3.
Agreed. All 3 ports not being in the Xbox Series X could save $5-10 per console. When you are talking tens of million of consoles sold that adds up quick.
Yea I was just looking at this port the other day on the PS4 and was wondering how many people really use this thing. Sony is all about audio this gen as well though so I could see them still keeping it.
... I still use optical :(
It is useful for me on my One X because if I pass the Xbox to the TV via my Receiver, I lose the ability to use ALLM, FreeSync, and 120hz@1440p (which is useful for twitch shooters like Modern Warfare on my TV, as it cuts the Input Latency down from about 20ms to less than 10). The other alternative is to pass Dolby Digital from the TV back to the receiver via ARC or Optical, but those both produce a noticeable audio latency with my setup.
Just look at my post, I use the optical along HDMI because of restrictions.
I would imagine they determined a small fraction of users were using that port.
Vast majority of new TV's sold in the last few years use HDMI ARC. I do, works great.
Well. That sucks. But understandable... I connect to my TV via HDMI, then the TV connects via Optical to my audio receiver, so nothing will change for me on that front. Guess they are trying to keep things simple and as cheap as possible.
Guys just Google "hdmi to optical". You can get adapters for a few dollars.
And will you use a splitter for the only hdmi connection in the receiver?
