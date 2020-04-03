Xbox Series X Wont Have An Optical Audio Port in Order to Save Money and Space - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked explained why Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, does not have an optical audio port. The reasons were simple enough. It is a way to save some money and space.

"So if you look at a part on a console that’s maybe one, or two dollars and you say, 'okay, how big of a deal is that inside of a console?'" said Spencer. "That’s a few hundred dollars. But then you say, 'okay, we’re going to plan to sell, you know, 100 million of these consoles.' So you take two bucks over 100 million now you’re $200 million over the life of the program.

"You know there’s all of these decisions are things that we think through very deeply and try to figure out where the plans are. And I know with everything that we don’t do that we used to do, there’s going to be somebody who’s disappointed and it’s not the funnest part of the job, but I think we have a plan for the future."

Phil Spencer in the same interview discussed the upcoming lineup of games coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, how he would like to see MechAssault make a return, and that the Xbox Series X is still planned for a Holiday 2020 release. He also mentioned that Microsoft is not working on a revival of Scalebound.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

