Platinum Games Teases 5th Platinum 4 Announcement - News

10 hours ago

Platinum Games has teased a bonus fifth announcement for its series of Platinum 4 announcements. The Platinum 4 website was updated with a fifth star. It has the text "????? – XX.XX.2020." The page also flashes with the words "Bonus Stage."

"The Platinum 4 isn’t over! Bonus Stage coming soon....," said Platinum Games in a Tweet.

Here is the list of the first four announcements:

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Project G.G. PlatinumGames Tokyo April Fools’ Day joke collaboration between PlatinumGames and Hamster Corporation on Sol Aresta

