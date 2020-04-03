Cellar Door Games Announces Rogue Legacy 2 - News

Cellar Door Games has officially announced Rogue Legacy 2. According to the Steam page the rogue-lite game will launch for Windows PC in Summer 2020. It is possible the game will release on more platforms.

"Yes, it's official," said the developer. "Rogue Legacy 2 is in development! We'll be releasing a lot more info in the coming days."

Yes, it's official. Rogue Legacy 2 is in development! We'll be releasing a lot more info in the coming days.



Until then please enjoy these WIP screenshots!

Here is an overview of the game:

Rogue Legacy is back! But now it’s got a 2 in front of it!

Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-lite. That means it has all the trappings of a typical rogue-like (randomized runs, changing characters, and more), but with persistent upgrades, and persistent dead heirs. In this game, the grind is optional. Play well and you can dive deeper into the depths of the ever-changing world. Or don’t! Who cares! With hardcore platforming mixed with a deep RPG system, everyone can win eventually.

…And really, isn’t having that kind of choice the best?

Key Features:

A procedurally generated adventure. The entire kingdom changes with every life, so no two runs are the same.

The entire kingdom changes with every life, so no two runs are the same. Rogue-lite. Build your manor, improve your legacy, and make each child stronger than the last. The game can be beaten at level 1, but that doesn’t mean it has to.

Build your manor, improve your legacy, and make each child stronger than the last. The game can be beaten at level 1, but that doesn’t mean it has to. Universal Healthcare. Every child is unique. Some might have Synethesia, others might be a pacifist, and some could just be a little chubby. Through the powers of Socialism, traits which have more debilitating effects on gameplay now give gold bonuses!

Every child is unique. Some might have Synethesia, others might be a pacifist, and some could just be a little chubby. Through the powers of Socialism, traits which have more debilitating effects on gameplay now give gold bonuses! Castle Permanence. It’s a rogue-like where bosses stay dead.

It’s a rogue-like where bosses stay dead. Every class (and there’s a lot!) now have their own unique set of armaments. Take down foes from afar with your bow as the nimble Ranger, or get up and close with the massive Battleaxe as the Barbarian.

Take down foes from afar with your bow as the nimble Ranger, or get up and close with the massive Battleaxe as the Barbarian. Stack Runes. Runes can now stack to infinity. It’ll take a while, but if you wanted to have penta jump, and lifesteal, and hyperspeed you can!

and there’s a whole lot more. But we’re working on it, and we’d still like to keep a few secrets in our back pocket. :)

