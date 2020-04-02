Developer: Microsoft Policy for Backwards Compatibility is the Best, Wants Sony and Nintendo to do the Same - News

The developer of Axiom Verge Thomas Happ said that Sony and Nintendo should follow in Microsoft's footsteps when it comes to the policy of being backwards compatible with all legacy consoles. He says this is because he doesn't want old games to "get lost to history."

Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be backwards compatible with the majority of Xbox One, and all the current Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that are playable on the Xbox One. Sony has confirmed the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with thousands of PlayStation 4 games.

"Culturally speaking I think it’s essential if we don’t want games to get lost to history," Happ told GamingBolt. "For consumers it definitely adds value to the platforms that have it. For devs is saves us the problem of having to port again and again and again. I know there are some companies who like to get a boost each time a game is re-released on the next generation, but overall, I think the cost of this policy is that many games will be forgotten.





"The Microsoft policy of being backwards compatible all the way to the first generation is the best, I think, and I hope Sony and Nintendo find ways to do the same."

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

