Puzzle Platformer Tin & Kuna Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Aksys Games and Brazilian developer Black River Studios have announced 3D puzzle platformer, Tin & Kuna, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game will launch this fall.

Best friends Tin and Kuna are messing around one day when they discover a mysterious orb. Kuna accidently cracks it open—oops!—unleashing evil spirits who take possession of poor Tin. Kuna will need all his speed and skill to rescue Tin, and together they must rebuild the orb and contain the chaos terrorizing their tiny planetoid.

Fight the evil powers of Chaos! Roll, jump and maneuver your buddy through 40 levels across four different biomes while avoiding nasty traps.

Tin and Kuna’s magical worlds contain secrets and hidden treasures in each level for adventurous players to discover. Shiny! Take advantage of crystal powers to gain strength, defeat traps and solve puzzles.

Take advantage of crystal powers to gain strength, defeat traps and solve puzzles. Better together! Restore balance to the world through the magic of friendship.

