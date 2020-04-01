Phil Spencer: Xbox Has a Great Lineup of Games Coming, Sustained Stream of Games From First and Third-Party Planned - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked discussed Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, and the games for the console.

Spencer plans to make announcements between now and the time E3 was supposed to be, as well as doing things throughout the summer. The Xbox team is looking for the best way to deliver news using a digital format.

"We'll do things between now and the time where E3 was supposed to be," said Spencer. "We'll do things throughout the Summer. We look at how teams can get stuff ready and how we can use digital formats to best deliver those experiences to our fans."

When Sony revealed the specs for the PlayStation 5, Spencer felt better on the choices that Microsoft made for the Xbox Series X hardware. He did say that the focus going forward will be more about discussing "great games."

The next generation hardware tech will make games better, said Spencer, but what is important is having games that make people excited.

"When I saw the public disclosure (of the specs on PS5), I felt even better on the choices we made on our platform," said Spencer. "I had a lot of confidence in our hardware team. The work that Jason Ronald and the team has done is just fantastic."

"Our next-gen hardware tech makes games better, but ultimately the games are what will make people excited," he added. "That was one of the reasons why we revealed XSX with Hellblade II at TGA. The vast majority of our talks going forward will be about great games the people will play."

He said that the first-party road map for the Xbox has "never been stronger" now that that have more internal studios than ever before. He wants to show more games and says there are more games to show in the future. As for Xbox Game Studios Publishing there are unannounced games from third-party studios.

"Our Xbox first-party roadmap has never been stronger. With more internal studios, we can now show more games that are further out as we know them and the resource planning so we can plan with confidence," said Spencer. "We want to show more and we have a lot more to show.

"For XGS Publishing, we have unannounced signed things there we are really, really excited about. That team has found a rhythm on how we can deliver quality & the shipping. It's just maths now that everytime we are on a stage, we basically have to announce new (XGS) things.

"More important to me is that we have a great line-up of games coming. A great launch line-up is important, but for the momentum of a platform it's not about day one. It's about a transparent, sustained stream of great games coming from our first-party and third-party partners."

"A lot of veteran leadership at The Initiative and it's just cool to see things coming together. They are challenging themselves to try to do things in some different ways. They are gonna be very open about it. I can't wait to get to show what The Initiative is working on!"

"Some fans are asking for new IP. Some fans are asking to bring back games from our past. The balance between both is important. The mix that we have coming up is really strong there and it's something we spend a lot of time on. In the end, it's about shipping a great game."

Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

