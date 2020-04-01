Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sells Another 727,000 Units in Japan, Switch Sells 283,000 Units - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first on the retail charts in Japan in its second week with sales of 727,791, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 29. The game has now sold 2,608,417 units at retail in Japan in just two weeks.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4) debuted in second place wit sales of 75,998 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in third place with sales of 61,571 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 282,561 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 10,820 units, the 3DS sold 940 units, and the Xbox One sold 310 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 727,791 (2,608,417) [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 75,998 (New) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 61,571 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 14,996 (3,542,524) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,819 (745,127) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,577 (2,840,930) [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 11,501 (218,394) [PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/20) – 11,270 (129,302) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,355 (3,623,274) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,908 (1,331,839)

