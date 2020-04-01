Borderlands Legendary Collection on Switch Runs at 1080p and 30 FPS, Supports Motion Controls - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2K Games and developers Turn Me Up Games and Behaviour Interactive announced in March Borderlands Legendary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 29.

The official website for Turn Me Up Games reveals the game runs at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second on the Nintendo Switch. The game also has support for motion controls.

"Gearbox’s iconic, comedic, Looter-Shooters are back and gorgeous as ever on Nintendo Switch! We worked tireless with 2K and Gearbox to bring these ravenously requested classics to Switch in full 1080p, at 30 FPS and with no downgrading of art assets. On top of that, we included all the trimmings of the GOTY releases — and newly developed motion controls specifically built for this incredible collection."





Here is an overview of the game:

Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in Borderlands and Borderlands 2 and the lunar madness of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Experience the award-winning FPS-RPG series, including its bazillions of guns, trademark cooperative gameplay, and piles of bonus add-on content.

Includes:

The critically acclaimed Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel games in one package.

Piles of bonus add-on content for both games, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value*

Cooperative gameplay for up to four players online.

*Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary add-content not included.

