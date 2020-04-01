Azur Lane: Crosswave Episode Taihou DLC Gets 19 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - News

Compile Heart has released 19 minutes of new gameplay footage of the Azur Lane: Crosswave Episode Taihou DLC. The DLC will first launch in Japan in April. A release date has yet to be announced for the west.

View the gameplay footage below:





Azure Lane: Crosswave is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide.

