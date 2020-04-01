Terraria Sales Top 30 Million Units - Sales

The official Twitter account for the action adventure indie sandbox game, Terraria, has announced the game has sold over 30 million units worldwide. 14 million of the copies sold were for Windows PC, followed by 8.7 million units on mobile devices and 7.6 million units on consoles.

In celebration, the developers have discounted the game on Steam by 50 percent. It is available now for $4.99.

ð 30 million copies sold! To celebrate, Terraria is 50% off on @Steam this week! https://t.co/I9gtg00pqt ð¾ð pic.twitter.com/aZ6fo1teuQ — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) March 31, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Dig, Fight, Explore, Build: The very world is at your fingertips as you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Will you delve deep into cavernous expanses in search of treasure and raw materials with which to craft ever-evolving gear, machinery, and aesthetics? Perhaps you will choose instead to seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat? Maybe you will decide to construct your own city to house the host of mysterious allies you may encounter along your travels?



In the World of Terraria, the choice is yours!



Blending elements of classic action games with the freedom of sandbox-style creativity, Terraria is a unique gaming experience where both the journey and the destination are completely in the player’s control. The Terraria adventure is truly as unique as the players themselves!



Are you up for the monumental task of exploring, creating, and defending a world of your own?



Key features:

Sandbox Play

Randomly generated worlds

Free Content Updates

