Analyst: Switch, PS4 and Xbox One All Saw Increase in Hardware Sales in March

Independent video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter revealed that video game hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the US increased in March after a slow January and February.

"Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 all saw significant gains in hardware sales in March over January and February in the US," said Benji. "March was a really fantastic month for the video game industry as whole. One small bit of good news in today's stressful times."

"Also something pretty interesting," he added. "I THINK this month had the highest % of Switch Lite sales ever Had the Lite not existed overall Switch sales would have been nowhere near what we will see. Shortages in US for Standard Model are severe."

