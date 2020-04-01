Death Stranding Photo Mode Update Out Now - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions have released update for the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding. The update adds Photo Mode and "various performance improvements."

I know you all have been waiting for this. The latest update (v.1.12) for #DeathStranding is now available, and features Photo Mode! Change angles, colors, frames, expressions and more! What will you snap?#TommorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/whPvRDVG2u — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 31, 2020

Read the patch notes below:

Version 1.12:

Various performance improvements.

Addition of Photo Mode. Press the left side of the touch pad button to launch Photo Mode. Camera angles, coloring, and poses can be adjusted as you see fit. Press the Share button to save your photos. Because free camera movement has been prioritized, it is possible that the camera will collide with other objects. Note that there are certain areas in which Photo Mode cannot be used. Choose whether or not to temporarily save changes to Photo Mode settings when closing Photo Mode by selecting “Options” → “Game Settings” → Temporarily Save Settings.” In light of the above, you will now need to press the right side of the touch pad button to call out.



