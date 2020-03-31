Developer: More Powerful Xbox Series X GPU Will Mostly Matter to Xbox Exclusives - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 633 Views
In March Microsoft and Sony revealed the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. One place the Xbox Series X edges out the PS5 is the GPU. The Xbox Series X GPU has a clock speed of 12 teraflops, which compares to the PS5's variable clock rate of 10.28 teraflops.
Nimble Giant Entertainment's Balthazar Auger, who is the lead game designer on Quantum League, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview and said it would mainly be Xbox exclusives that would take full advantage of the GPU power in the Xbox Series X.
"I think it will mostly matter to Xbox-exclusive titles, which will be able to be programmed to get every drop of extra juice from the machine," said Auger.
"It may also buy the new console a longer generation cycle. However, all developers building multi-platform titles are bound by the lowest-spec target hardware, so the only advantage I can imagine there would be stabler framerates on higher-end resolutions for the Xbox Series X."
Former Sony game designer Chris Grannell recently said the "power difference is quite staggering" between the two consoles, however, that power isn't everything when it comes to the consoles.
"I’ve chatted to a few devs and they have confirmed the power difference is quite staggering," said Grannell at the time. "However they have said it doesn’t mean you can’t make good games on the PS5. These fanboys clearly don’t care about that and are massively rattled."
Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020, alongside Halo: Infinite.
I don't doubt Microsoft will do a better job of utilizing their own hardware, but if the purported Series S will play all of the same games, then that's what they will need to be designed around; not the X.
A thing called graphics settings exists since the dawn of 3D videogames. Just scale down some settings for the weaker version and use the maximum settings for the Series X.
In theory at least, the gap between XSS and XSX should be just the right size for the only significant difference between the two to be resolution. 1080p on XSS and 4K on XSX. There could be a few lowered graphical settings as well, for instance somewhat lower res textures on XSS since the lower res can help to hide the low res textures, but in theory at least XSS shouldn't hold back XSX.
@Marth For the most part, you're not wrong, but there's a particular group of consoles warriors that have become very obsessed with TFLOP counts as of late, and use it as a reason to put down the competition. It's a bit hypocritical to say the TFLOP count doesn't matter in this particular case.
Seems like that would be the deal for either console: exclusive devs will play to their strengths, while third parties find a middle ground. Seems like both are extremely powerful and fairly comparable, so not much issue.