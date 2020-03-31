Developer: More Powerful Xbox Series X GPU Will Mostly Matter to Xbox Exclusives - News

/ 633 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

In March Microsoft and Sony revealed the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. One place the Xbox Series X edges out the PS5 is the GPU. The Xbox Series X GPU has a clock speed of 12 teraflops, which compares to the PS5's variable clock rate of 10.28 teraflops.

Nimble Giant Entertainment's Balthazar Auger, who is the lead game designer on Quantum League, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview and said it would mainly be Xbox exclusives that would take full advantage of the GPU power in the Xbox Series X.

"I think it will mostly matter to Xbox-exclusive titles, which will be able to be programmed to get every drop of extra juice from the machine," said Auger.

"It may also buy the new console a longer generation cycle. However, all developers building multi-platform titles are bound by the lowest-spec target hardware, so the only advantage I can imagine there would be stabler framerates on higher-end resolutions for the Xbox Series X."

Former Sony game designer Chris Grannell recently said the "power difference is quite staggering" between the two consoles, however, that power isn't everything when it comes to the consoles.

"I’ve chatted to a few devs and they have confirmed the power difference is quite staggering," said Grannell at the time. "However they have said it doesn’t mean you can’t make good games on the PS5. These fanboys clearly don’t care about that and are massively rattled."

Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020, alongside Halo: Infinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles