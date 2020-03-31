Titan Quest: Atlantis Expansion Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have released the Titan Quest: Atlantis expansion for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Titan Quest for $19.99 / € 19.99 / £17.99. The expansion first launched for Windows PC in May 2019. A release date for the Nintendo Switch version has yet to be announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Hero meets an explorer that is searching for the mythical kingdom of Atlantis, and together they set out on a journey across the western Mediterranean. The key lies in the legendary Diary of Herakles, rumored to be in the Phoenician City of Gadir, but their journey will take them beyond the edges of the known world…

Key Features:

Atlantis Quest Play a classic Titan Quest adventure in single player or up to six players in co-op. New items and unique rewards

Tartarus Endless Mode A wave based challenge mode, playable in single player or up to six players in co-op. Random elements change up the gameplay.

Expanded Masteries – Unlock a new tier of skills for each mastery.

– Unlock a new tier of skills for each mastery. Visual Upgrades – Graphical upgrades such as SSAO and color grading.

– Graphical upgrades such as SSAO and color grading. Quality of Life Improvements – Quick cast, easier storage and other long-awaited perks.

– Quick cast, easier storage and other long-awaited perks. Casino Merchant – Spend your excess in-game money on randomly generated loot.

