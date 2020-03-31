PONG Quest Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

Publisher Atari and developer Chequered Ink have announced an RPG based on the classic table tennis game, PONG Quest, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch this spring for $14.99.

"PONG as an RPG is something completely unexpected, but wonderful in execution," said Atari COO Jean-Marcel Nicolai. "We are thrilled to bring PONG Quest to life to honor the classic IP and bring the beloved gameplay to a new generation of players and RPG fans. Atari has a rich portfolio of titles and exploring new ways to breathe new life into those franchises yields exciting results."

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s PONG like you’ve never thought it could be! Immerse yourself in a whole new world of PONG-inspired fun where you’ll adventure as a brave young paddle traversing a variety of treacherous dungeons, all loosely based on classic Atari hits, including Asteroids, Centipede, and more. Your journey will dictate the fate of PONG World as you reveal the mysteries of… the Spooky Door!

In PONG Quest, you’ll explore a fantasy world as you encounter a variety of paddle opponents in energetic, RPG-esque battles! Special unlockable PONG balls add new depths and strategy to the classic gameplay putting a fresh and modern spin on the original.

Classic, competitive, and online battle modes round out the fun, complementing a fantastical story-mode—it’s PONG like you’ve never seen it before, but everything you love about it!

Key Features:

Paddle Customization – Design and personalize your own Paddle avatar with fun clothing, accessories, and more.

– Design and personalize your own Paddle avatar with fun clothing, accessories, and more. Powerups Galore – Over 50 specialized PONG balls, each with their own unique attributes, grant players the ability to make their bounce-backs fiercer than ever.

– Over 50 specialized PONG balls, each with their own unique attributes, grant players the ability to make their bounce-backs fiercer than ever. PONG for All – Engage in multiplayer mayhem with up to three other players, each with the ability to use specialized PONG balls, creating unpredictable twists and immeasurable fun.

