void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium Launches in July - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 10 in Europe, July 14 in North America, and July 17 in Oceania.

A limited edition is available for pre-order on the NIS America Store for the Switch and PS4. It includes a copy of the game, a collector’s box, a soundtrack CD, a mood chart, a lapel pin set, a lenticular key chain, and a poster.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In a world contaminated with toxic fungi, a discarded maintenance robot finds a girl named Toriko on the brink of death among the discarded junk in a scrapyard. After nursing her back to health, it is revealed that she may very well be the last remaining human, and is highly vulnerable to the deadly conditions of the outside world. To ensure her survival, the robot and his newfound friend, a decommissioned Al known as factoryAl, creates a refuge for her within a terrarium. To reinforce the terrarium as well as Toriko’s poor health, the lone robot must venture into the wasteland to gather resources while battling the vagrant machines and mutated creatures that roam there. Along the way, the uncertain future of Toriko’s existence and with her, the entire human race, will slowly come to light…

Key Features:

Hope in Cold World – From the creator of A Rose in the Twilight and htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, this harrowing roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet whimsical post-apocalyptic story.

– From the creator of A Rose in the Twilight and htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, this harrowing roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet whimsical post-apocalyptic story. Custom-Made Caretaker – Install various equipment, skills, Knacks, and parts you find on your expeditions to improve your ability to explore the wasteland and fight enemies, while preventing threats to Toriko’s health by feeding her, curing over 15 possible diseases, and building her various gadgets to make her life comfortable in the wasteland.

– Install various equipment, skills, Knacks, and parts you find on your expeditions to improve your ability to explore the wasteland and fight enemies, while preventing threats to Toriko’s health by feeding her, curing over 15 possible diseases, and building her various gadgets to make her life comfortable in the wasteland. The Mysteries of the Void – Choose your loadout wisely as you fight through procedurally generated levels in turn-based combat. No two adventures are alike when braving the toxic wastes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles