Puzzle Platformer Airhead Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames and developer Octato have announced 2.5D puzzle platformer, Airhead. It will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Meet Airhead:

Airhead is an adventure through a sprawling interconnected world, where you must explore, evolve and overcome intricate puzzles to succeed. In the game you play as Airhead, a small Body and the round inflated organism it uses as a Head. And while Head is slowly but surely deflating, you have a chance to save its life.

To do so, you must use air tanks to keep Head inflated while exploring Airhead’s metroidvania-style world, searching for amazing abilities and upgrades that will unlock new areas and puzzles for you to overcome.

On your adventure, it will be up to you to uncover the true connection between Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world, so you can save Head no matter the cost.

Gameplay:

Exploration – Finding your way through Airhead‘s world is not always easy. You must brave dark caverns, ancient structures, and other mysterious locations in order to save Head. Along the way you will find new abilities, unlocking new areas and puzzles, and if you go even farther afield, who knows what you will find in the hidden corners of the world.

– Finding your way through Airhead‘s world is not always easy. You must brave dark caverns, ancient structures, and other mysterious locations in order to save Head. Along the way you will find new abilities, unlocking new areas and puzzles, and if you go even farther afield, who knows what you will find in the hidden corners of the world. Puzzles – As you explore, you will come across numerous puzzles that use the environment, strange creatures, and old technology to challenge your logic and creativity. The world is complex, nothing is as it seems, and you must master Airhead’s many abilities if you want to stand a chance of saving Head.

– As you explore, you will come across numerous puzzles that use the environment, strange creatures, and old technology to challenge your logic and creativity. The world is complex, nothing is as it seems, and you must master Airhead’s many abilities if you want to stand a chance of saving Head. Companionship – Body and Head must work together to accomplish their goal, and as time passes their bond and abilities will grow. What will you do to preserve their companionship? And when the impact of your choices become clear, are you willing to shoulder the consequences of saving a friend?

Story:

A symbiotic being, a living heart that pumps air rather than blood, is torn apart by a machine of unknown origin. The air giving half is stolen, leaving a head-like organism to die as it slowly leaks air.

An unassuming Body, with an instinct to help others, witnesses the tragedy. With no thoughts to the consequences, it takes its new Head’s fate on its shoulders, becoming Airhead.

Now, Airhead must rely on air tanks to keep the Head inflated, while it searches far and wide for the machine that stole Head’s air source. But that machine is only a small part of a larger whole, and Head may hold a greater place in the grand scheme than Body could have ever imagined.

Key Features:

A beautifully art-style, embracing bold color and bleak shadow.

An immersive 2.5D platform experience.

Exploration in a metroidvania-style world, full of secrets and hidden paths.

Challenging puzzles, exploring the unique mechanics of a detachable head full of air.

Many powerful abilities to discover, each giving access to new areas and puzzles.

A personal story of companionship, discovery and responsibility.

A myriad of creatures and machines to hinder and help you on your adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles