Roguelike Dungeon Crawler Pangeon Out Now for Steam, Launches Later This Year for Consoles - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publishers Ultimate Games and Gaming Factory, and developer Skrypious have released the "single-player roguelike inspired by dungeon crawler classics," Pangeon, for Windows PC via Steam. The game will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pangeon is a single-player roguelike inspired by dungeon crawler classics. Dive right into a dungeon on a suicide mission to kill all the monsters.

Fight your way through to the bottom of the so-called Pangeon—an organization located in a dungeon that we know very little about (well, except the fact it contains something that has the potential to destroy the entire planet Earth)—eliminate the evil, and save the world from a potential tragedy.

Key Features:

A mix of many roguelike games combined into a fun (although short) experience.

Eight-plus levels, various in looks, enemies and loot.

10-plus weapons to use, ranging from daggers to swords and ending on magic staffs, bows, and more.

