Sources: Nintendo Plans to Release Old and New Mario Games on the Switch in 2020 for 35th Anniversary - News

/ 1,171 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has big plans for the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros., according to sources who have spoken with Eurogamer and VideoGamesChronicle. The Nintendo Switch first-party lineup for the rest of 2020 will be dominated by old and new Mario games.

The sources say that Nintendo "plans to re-release most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalogue this year, remastered for Nintendo Switch," as well as releasing "several other Mario titles in 2020, including a new installment in the Paper Mario series."

The sources also mentioned a remaster of Super Mario Galaxy is in development, alongside other 3D Mario games and a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World with new levels.





The plans are set to be announced alongside new details of the Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal and the upcoming animated Super Mario movie.

Nintendo had originally planned to make the announcement at E3 2020 in June, however, the expo has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Nintendo is now looking into a new plan to make the announcement.

Nintendo had last celebrated a Mario anniversary for the series' 30th anniversary in 2015 with events, two 8-bit Mario amiibos, Super Mario Hot Wheels, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles