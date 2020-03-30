Sources: Nintendo Plans to Release Old and New Mario Games on the Switch in 2020 for 35th Anniversary - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,171 Views
Nintendo has big plans for the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros., according to sources who have spoken with Eurogamer and VideoGamesChronicle. The Nintendo Switch first-party lineup for the rest of 2020 will be dominated by old and new Mario games.
The sources say that Nintendo "plans to re-release most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalogue this year, remastered for Nintendo Switch," as well as releasing "several other Mario titles in 2020, including a new installment in the Paper Mario series."
The sources also mentioned a remaster of Super Mario Galaxy is in development, alongside other 3D Mario games and a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World with new levels.
The plans are set to be announced alongside new details of the Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal and the upcoming animated Super Mario movie.
Nintendo had originally planned to make the announcement at E3 2020 in June, however, the expo has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Nintendo is now looking into a new plan to make the announcement.
Nintendo had last celebrated a Mario anniversary for the series' 30th anniversary in 2015 with events, two 8-bit Mario amiibos, Super Mario Hot Wheels, and more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
If the second half is dominated by one franchise, it may make sense why so little has been announced for the back half of the year. In this context, one big blowout announcement makes more sense.
Agreed. Mario 64, Mario Sunshine, Mario Galaxy and Mario 3D World all getting a remake/remaster over the next year would be huge. I'd buy them all.
Again I generally dislike remakes but these are some of my favorite games ever... If they're each released at 60 bucks, I can't imagine buying them all. If they're 20-30 each, or better yet, released as 3D All Stars style collection though, I'm down.
3D All Stars! That is a great idea. But this is Nintendo now. I expect them to be released separately. Mario Galaxy will likely include both games and be $60. I also expect 3D Mario World Deluxe Edition to be $60. Mario 64 or Mario Sunshine? I'm not so sure on those.
I can see them bundling Mario 64 and Sunshine for $60 as well. Or just releasing them digitally for $30 each.
3D all stars would be too much for remakes. SNES had an all stars games right? That just bundled them not remake them.
64, Galaxy 1 and 2, sunshine AND 3d world - all remade? 5 remake games all combined would be insane. But also unlike any company.
@Bandorr 3D World will probably be released separately as a Deluxe version, especially if it has new levels. So if they did release a 3D All Stars, it would most likely have 4 games. Maybe they will just be remasters instead of remakes.
- +1
" a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World with new levels." yesssssss. I didn't feel like grinding out everything on the wii U. But the switch is perfect for that.
I try to avoid remakes but I don't think I can resist with Galaxy. New levels for 3D World also may be tempting...
Especially if a Galaxy remake/remaster includes BOTH games. I am definitely picking it up and any other 3D Mario games.
What Mario games would you all like to see remastered/remade for the Switch? Mario 64? Mario Sunshine? Mario Galaxy? Mario 3D World? Etc.
Yes.
Sunshine HD, Galaxy (1-2) HD and 3D World HD, Please. Also... Release the Metroid Prime Trilogy HD while you're at it. Thank you.
Mario 3D World is already an HD game but I would definitely buy a Deluxe edition with some new levels.
Apparently this ill be like a Super Mario All Stars 2, which contains Super Mario 64, Sunshine, Galaxy 1+ 2. If this is true then I can kiss one month goodbye as playing all 4 is what I'll do.
That would be really perfect :)
I just want them to add Super Mario RPG to the SNES section for Nintendo Online.
Sound almost a bit too crazy to be true with that many Mario games within such a short time (presumably all in the second half of the year), even if the majority are re-releases. They would definitely cannibalize eachothers sales to an extent. But if it does happen, I certainly wouldn't complain. Would especially love to see a collection of Galaxy 1+2.
This rumor is very similar to Emily Rogers rumors where Emily Rogers states that it's going to be a "very good year for a plumber". And considering how reliable Emily Rogers has been in the past as a verified leaker combined with the fact that another source is validating Emily Rogers' rumor shows this rumor may have some truth to it. Plus Emily Rogers said this is going to be an amazing year for ports/remasters on the Switch.
They really should have Galaxy 1&2 as a single package, but they might milk both.
If they were smart it would be a collection of both games remastered for the Switch. I am hoping for a Mario 64 remaster.
