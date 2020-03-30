Animal Crossing: New Horizons Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 426 Views
Animal Crossing: New Horizons debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for week 12, 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was in second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 20
- The Sims 4
2 Comments
Does Bethesda not disclose digital sales or did Eternal really not crack the top 5? Seems crazy if it didn't. I wonder how long AC can stay in the top 5 with physical only.
Bethesda does not share their digital sales with the American sales tracking firm NPD, so it would be surprising if they did it in Europe. The only major publishers who do not share their digital sales are Nintendo and Bethesda.
