Animal Crossing: New Horizons Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

7 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for week 12, 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was in second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 The Sims 4

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

