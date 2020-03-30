Neon Abyss Launches in 2020 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Veewo Games announced Neon Abyss will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in 2020. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.

View the console announcement trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Combining furious run ‘n’ gun action and deep, roguelike mechanics, Neon Abyss pits you as a member of ‘Grim Squad’—a task force set-up by Hades himself to infiltrate the Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end as every time you die, you’ll find yourself more empowered than before.

Key Features:

Roguelite – Death is not the end. When players die, they come back more powerful than before, lasting longer with each incarnation

– Death is not the end. When players die, they come back more powerful than before, lasting longer with each incarnation Pets – Hatch and evolve pets along your journey to give you additional firepower and perks

– Hatch and evolve pets along your journey to give you additional firepower and perks Unlimited Item Synergies – Random item drops throughout the levels will give players the chance to stack passive effects to devastating effect, and with an almost limitless number of combinations, every run will be unique

– Random item drops throughout the levels will give players the chance to stack passive effects to devastating effect, and with an almost limitless number of combinations, every run will be unique Mini-Games – In-between slaying gods, mini-games such as piano performances, meditation challenges, dance competitions and more will give players the chance to not only kick back and relax for a second, but provide extra loot too

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles