NieR Automata Ships 4.5 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Square Enix during the 10th anniversary livestream of the NieR series announced Nier Automata has shipped 4.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from 4 million in May 2019.

"NieR: Automata‘s worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed 4.5 million units. Thank you very much," said Square Enix via Twitter.

NieR Automata is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

