NieR Automata Ships 4.5 Million Units Worldwide

by William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 580 Views

Square Enix during the 10th anniversary livestream of the NieR series announced Nier Automata has shipped 4.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from 4 million in May 2019. 

"NieR: Automata‘s worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed 4.5 million units. Thank you very much," said Square Enix via Twitter.

NieR Automata is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

Hiku
Hiku (15 hours ago)

In times like these I always remember the wise words "that niche shit won't sell LOL".

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (14 hours ago)

When Animal Crossing came to the west a lot of people considered it too niche to sell. Now it rivals Poke'mon and Smash Bros. in sales!

Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (9 hours ago)

I think the quarantine has a lot to do with Animal Crossing's success, I wasn't planning on buying it, but I bought it because it's either that or I bang my head against the wall from boredom. I'm sure it's the same for other people as well.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (9 hours ago)

@Liquid_faction He's talking about the AC series as a whole. It also sold like crazy on the DS and 3DS.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (10 hours ago)

This game was amazing! Well deserved!

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (15 hours ago)

Nice! Will probably be 5 million lifetime.

Zenos
Zenos (14 hours ago)

I didn't expect it to be that successful. Congrats. Eventually I may give it another try.

