NieR Automata Ships 4.5 Million Units Worldwide

Square Enix during the 10th anniversary livestream of the NieR series announced Nier Automata has shipped 4.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from 4 million in May 2019.
"NieR: Automata‘s worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed 4.5 million units. Thank you very much," said Square Enix via Twitter.
ãNieR:Automataãã®ä¸çç´¯è¨åºè·ã»ãã¦ã³ãã¼ãè²©å£²æ¬æ°ã450ä¸æ¬ãçªç ´ãããã¾ããããããã¨ããããã¾ããã#ãã¼ã¢ãªã¼ããã¿ #ãã¼ã¢ #NieR pic.twitter.com/KdiAh2pX16— NieRå
¬å¼PRã¢ã«ã¦ã³ã (@NieR_JPN) March 29, 2020
NieR Automata is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
In times like these I always remember the wise words "that niche shit won't sell LOL".
When Animal Crossing came to the west a lot of people considered it too niche to sell. Now it rivals Poke'mon and Smash Bros. in sales!
I think the quarantine has a lot to do with Animal Crossing's success, I wasn't planning on buying it, but I bought it because it's either that or I bang my head against the wall from boredom. I'm sure it's the same for other people as well.
@Liquid_faction He's talking about the AC series as a whole. It also sold like crazy on the DS and 3DS.
I didn't expect it to be that successful. Congrats. Eventually I may give it another try.