NieR Replicant Announced for PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 703 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Square Enix has during the 10th anniversary livestream of the NieR series announced an upgraded version of the action RPG, NieR Replicant, is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Square Enix isn't considering it a remaster or remake, but is calling it an "upgraded version." Square Enix is publishing the game and Toylogic is developing it. Platinum Games Takahisa Taura is also working on the game.

The updated version of NieR Replicant will feature newly recorded voiceovers and will have new content, including new characters and possibly new endings. It will also have rerecorded BGM and new tracks from composer Keiichi Okabe.

View the trailer of the game below:

Here is information on the voice cast:

Nier (young boy) – CV: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Nier (young man) – CV: Koji Yusa

Yonah – CV: Ai Nonaka

Grimoire Weiss – CV: Hiroki Yasumoto

Emil – CV: Mai Kadowaki

#NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., an upgraded version of the original, is now in development for #PS4, #Xbox One and #Steam!



Enter an apocalyptic world as you play as a brother on a quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease in this unique action RPG. pic.twitter.com/aKkebNjfI3 — NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020

Thanks Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles