Cosmic-Horror FPS Quantum Error Announced for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 580 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris developer TeamKill Media has announced "cosmic-horror" first-person shooter, Quantum Error, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Visit the official website for the game here.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles