Castlevania Netflix Animated Series Season 4 Announced

posted 10 hours ago

Netflix via Twitter announced it has renewed its Castlevania animated series for a fourth season. A premiere date for the fourth season was not announced.

The third season premiered on March 5th and there are currently 22 episodes in total across the three seasons.

"A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games," reads the Netflix description of the animated series.

