Microsoft: Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite on Track to Launch in Holiday 2020

posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has issued a statement about the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC games, as well as the launch of the Xbox Series X. The company remains committed to launching their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in holiday 2020.

The Xbox Series X is supposed to launch alongside Halo: Infinite, which Microsoft says is on track to release on time.

A Microsoft spokesperson has told GameSpot that "Microsoft has never announced a release date for Halo Infinite, so there is no change to report on for the game's launch timing. It remains on schedule to release in Holiday 2020."

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has released a statement on the impact of coronavirus on Xbox games:

"We know that gaming connects people during times of social distancing, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality Xbox Game Studios games for our global community of players," said Booty. "At the same time, the health and safety of our XGS development teams is our top priority. Each studio is facing unique challenges and constraints depending on its particular location, and many of our external development partners around the world are similarly affected. We are supporting our studio leaders to make the right decisions for their teams and their individual games during this challenging time."

Halo: Infinite developer 343 Industries has also released a statement:

"We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better," said 343 Industries. "Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life."



Microsoft earlier this month revealed the specs for the Xbox Series X. "The Xbox Series X includes an eight core 3.8 GHz Custom Zen 2 CPU, 12 TFLOPS 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, 1TB Custom NVME SSD, 1 TB Expansion Card expandable storage, support for USB 3.2 external HDD, 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive, and support for 4K at 60 FPS, and possibly up to 120 FPS," said VGChartz on the specs of the console.

