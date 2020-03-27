Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal Debut in 1st and 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 501 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has debuted on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2020.

Doom Eternal has debuted in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops one spot to third, while FIFA 20 is up one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 12, 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NEW Doom Eternal - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Super Mario Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles