Switch vs PS4 in the US  VGChartz Gap Charts  February 2020

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 73,158 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 930,552 – Switch
Total Lead: 2,705,544 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 17,674,547
PS4 Total Sales: 14,969,003
In February the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 73,158 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 930,552 more units in the last 12 months. The Switch currently leads by 2.71 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 17.67 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 14.97 million units during the same timeframe.
The 36th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is February 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is October 2016.
During the holiday period 2016, the PS4 sold around 2.69m units in the US so it would seem that this time around the lines won't be crossing and the Switch will stay ahead.
According to the charts section PS4 is at 17.66 million week ending Dec 30th. Switch already has passed that point. So the switch lead in 2 month will be equal to the switch sales of march+april 2020.
Really shows how much a success the Switch has been. Now the big question is will it have the legs of the PS4.
Interesting, if the Switch keeps this pace up for the next several years maybe it could Outsell the PS4's lifetime sales. In the U.S the Switch is slightly outpacing it, in Japan the Switch is going to kill the PS4. However, Europe seems to be the region that the PS4 will have an advantage. And tbh while PlayStation console usually sell for far longer than Nintendo systems, I believe people are underestimating the Switch's ability to have a long lifespan, much longer than previous Nintendo systems and here are the reasons why: 1.The Switch is more of a Handheld, meaning as a Handheld the Switch will age like fine wine no matter how anemic the Switch's hardware gets, meaning people will be more interested in getting the Switch as a handheld for years to come. Look at how long the Underpowered Gameboy lasted. 2.Despite the Switch being 3 Years old, the Switch is still experiencing YoY growth and the percent change in YoY growth is also getting bigger every year Comparing that to the Wii, the Wii first started experiencing a YoY decline 2.5 Years after release and the Wii's YoY kept decline every quarter after that point, meaning the Wii had a much shorter lifespan and appeal than the Switch is currently experiencing where the Switch even after 3 years is still growing in YoY growth, meaning the Switch still has a long way to go before decline. A longer Switch lifespan combined with the fact that the Switch will kill the PS4 in Japan and possibly outsell the PS4 in NA might put the Switch in a position to outsell the PS4, I think Europe and the Switch's lifespan are still two X-Factors in determining if that's the case.
Don't forget that it is not experiencing growth in its third year even with no price cut yet. Which should happen this year I think
