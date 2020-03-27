My Friend Pedro Launches April 2 for PS4 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer DeadToast Entertainment announced My Friend Pedro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 2. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.

Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

