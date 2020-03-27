Kingdom Majestic Collection Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Microids has partnered with Raw Fury and developer Noi to release a collection, called Kingdom Majestic. The collection includes Kingdom New Lands and Kingdom Two Crowns, plus all the DLC for both games. The game will launch on June 18 for the Nitnendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"The Kingdom series has once again proved to us that pixel art and 2D still can bring some freshness and innovation," said Microids Indie vice president Vincent Dondaine. "Strategy games aficionados will be delighted as Kingdom embodies the best of the best of what indie devs have to offer."

Kingdom Majestic will be available in standard and limited editions. The limited edition will only be available in Europe and includes a copy of the game, 3D lenticular, sleeve, artworks that can be combined to represent a map, digital soundtracks, and a double-sided cover.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

About Kingdom Majestic

A critically acclaimed and massive commercial success, the Kingdom franchise is beloved for its innovative gameplay based on a minimalistic three button mechanic, stunning pixel art, and an evocative soundtrack. Veteran rulers also know that feeling of cold sweat caused by the creatures of the night threatening your kingdom from dusk to dawn !For these reasons and many more, the Kingdom franchise won the Gamescom Best of Indie Arena award and was picked by Destructoid as one of their favorite games of the show.

Playable in both single-player and split screen co-op mode—online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and offline on all platforms—Kingdom Majestic is being unveiled today with a trailer and the compilation’s content.

About the Kingdom Franchise

You are a monarch and your goal is to grow your burgeoning kingdom while protecting your loyal subjects and your crown from the Greed!

During the day, you’ll travel the land atop your mount to recruit troops, order the construction of new buildings, and fetch your precious gold. At night, hordes of Greedlings will attack from both sides of your kingdom to break down your walls and steal your crown.

Kingdom’s gameplay revolves around the management of funds which is vital for any type of action a player can undertake like recruiting new subjects, assigning them tasks, building or enhancing any structure, and unlocking new mounts, NPCs, and lands to explore.

