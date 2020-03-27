SoulCalibur VI Haohmaru DLC Launches March 31 - News

/ 123 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced Soulcalibur VI Haohmaru DLC will launch on March 31. Haohmaru is from Samurai Shodown.

View the launch trailer for the Haohmaru DLC below:





Soulcalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles