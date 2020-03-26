Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Out Now for Switch and PS4 - News

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is now available for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $19.99 / £18.99 / €23.99. The game first launched for the original Xbox and Windows PC in 2003.

Here is an overview of the game:

The online multiplayer classic comes to PlayStation 4 (with trophies) and Switch with modernized controls! Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

Key Features:

Play with up to 32 online players in six online multiplayer modes including: Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All.

Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

Construct your own Lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two Lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

