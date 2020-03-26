Remedy Entertainment Signs Publishing Deal for 2 Next-Generation Titles - News

posted 10 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment announced it has signed a publishing deal with a "major publisher" for the developers next two unannounced video games. Both games will launch on the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and Windows PC in the next few years.

the publisher will fully fund the game development costs and Remedy will earn 50 percent of the net revenue from the sales of the games. Remedy will also keep ownership of the IP.

The first game is a AAA multi-platform game that is already in pre-production, while the second is a new smaller-scale game set in the same franchise. Both games will be using Remedy's Northlight game engine and tools.





