Below for PS4 and Explore Mode Update for Xbox One and PC Launches April 7

Developer Capybara Games announced Below will launch for PlayStation 4 on April 7 for $24.99. On the same day the free Explore Mode update will release on the Xbox One and Windows PC versions.

Here is an overview of the free Explore Mode update:

Below presents a vast underworld of ever-shifting labyrinths where deadly monstrosities, cunning traps, and a shadowy presence lurk in every passage. Craft remedies and tools to help you survive the Depths. What lies below? Only the brave will find out.

Explore mode offers an accessible adventure, while preserving the mystery and danger of the Isle.

Survive mode is for only the hardiest wanderers.

Hazards and beasts are at their deadliest; survival requires careful planning and sharp instincts.

Explore Mode Changes:

Explore changes to survival No Hunger or Thirst Can’t drink puddles or bottles Bottles still need to be filled with water for cooking soup Soups restore health Death’s door teleport to island Avoids the issue of jumping down without enough lamp juice to open the door

Explore World Entity changes Fire Pillars Chance to drop embers Fires don’t burn out until you die Invincible, can’t be broken with bombs No one-hit deaths No iron maiden

Explore Damage Changes All damage is bleed damage, giving the player time to stop the bleeding

Explore Checkpoints / Campfires Don’t clear after use Still only one active at a time

Mode-specific Saves New Save slot for Explore New Survive mode on main menu (original mode) Existing progress saved as Survive mode slot



