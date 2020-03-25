Xbox Series X Exclusive Will be Unveiled Next Week, Native 4K and 120 FPS - News

/ 844 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Last week we got a bunch of new information on the specs of Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. The specs includes an eight core 3.8 GHz Custom Zen 2 CPU, 12 TFLOPS 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, and more.

The official Twitter page for Dynamic Voltage Games announced they will be debuting the first gameplay footage of an Xbox Series X exclusive that will be native 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.

"Later this coming week I will be debuting gameplay for my first XBSX exclusive - which will be native 4K and 120fps. That's the good news. The bad news is I can't even capture 4k/120," reads the tweet.

Later this coming week I will be debuting gameplay for my first XBSX exclusive - which will be native 4K and 120fps. That's the good news. The bad news is I can't even capture 4k/120. — Dynamic Voltage Games (@dynamic_voltage) March 21, 2020

The Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles