Xbox Series X Exclusive Will be Unveiled Next Week, Native 4K and 120 FPS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 844 Views
Last week we got a bunch of new information on the specs of Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. The specs includes an eight core 3.8 GHz Custom Zen 2 CPU, 12 TFLOPS 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, and more.
The official Twitter page for Dynamic Voltage Games announced they will be debuting the first gameplay footage of an Xbox Series X exclusive that will be native 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.
"Later this coming week I will be debuting gameplay for my first XBSX exclusive - which will be native 4K and 120fps. That's the good news. The bad news is I can't even capture 4k/120," reads the tweet.
The Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
8 Comments
Can someone tell me what games they've made? I tried googling the studio but almost nothing has come up. I see Pirates of the First Star but that's about it.
I don't know the studio, but good to know a studio will try 4k120fps on a console, good luck. And let's start showing games for next gen.
Another bad news is that the game they'll show off will be at least 2 years away if MS' promises of no exclusives in the first couple of years are to be trusted.
Dude, that's only for their titles.
@Sogreblute For some reason I thought that Dynamic Voltage Games are one of Xbox' first parties. My mistake.
The game is exclusive but not first party, and from the tweet I'm thinking this will be a launch game.
