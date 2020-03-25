Cosmic Defenders Launches April 28 for Switch - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Natsume and developer Fiery Squirrel announced Cosmic Defenders will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 28 worldwide.

"Working with Fiery Squirrel to develop and publish this creative and thoughtful indie game has been an honor," said Natsume CEO Hiro Maekawa. "Through the Natsume Indie Program, we were able to provide feedback during development and help with QA and testing. Now, we are pleased to release Cosmic Defenders to not only North America, but also Europe and Japan, so that a worldwide audience can enjoy it."

Here is an overview of the game:

Cosmic Defenders is a 2D fast-paced revolving shooter about a group of unconventional heroes using the power of nature to stop chaotic aliens from taking over the universe. Cooperate with other guardians, protect the galaxy from the wicked, and restore peace in three game modes: story mode, survival mode, and versus mode.

Key Features:

Story mode introduces the Cosmic Defenders as they fight against a group of aliens that want to steal the Tree of Life, a sacred tree that maintains the balance in the universe. Players can advance through over 96 levels, each with unique challenges and ways to play.

Survival mode lets players enjoy new levels every time they play to collect coins to purchase outfits with skill buffs.

Versus mode lets players compete against each other, rather than aliens, because Defenders need to train too!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles