Konami: Silent Hill Rumors Are 'Not True'

There have been recent rumors that two new Silent Hill games are in development. another rumor says that Sony has worked out a deal with Konami and is working on a soft reboot at Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan, while Sony is also attempting to play middle man between Kojima Productions and Konami to get development on the Silent Hills game back in the hands of Hideo Kojima.

Konami has in a statement to Rely On Horror responded to the recent rumors saying they are false.

"We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear," said a Konami spokesperson in a statment. "It’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported."





Thanks DualShockers.

