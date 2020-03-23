Nioh 2 Debuts in 5th on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 386 Views
FIFA 20 topped the EMEAA charts for week 11, 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was in second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third. Nioh 2 (PS4) debuted in fifth place.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Nioh 2
