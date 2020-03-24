PS4 vs Xbox One in the US VGChartz Gap Charts February 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 487 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. XOne US:
Gap change in latest month: 54,599 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 908,518 – PS4
Total Lead: 4,764,595 – PS4
PS4 Total Sales: 32,543,229
Xbox One Total Sales: 27,778,634
In February 2020 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 54,599 more units than the Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 4 has also sold 908,518 more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 4.76 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 32.54 Million units, while the Xbox One has sold 27.78 million units.
The PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 60.32 million units in the US. The PS3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 72.13 million units lifetime in the US. The PS4 and Xbox One need to sell another 11.81 million units to reach the sales of the previous generation.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Xbox is mainly relevant in America. Despite the PS4 killing the Xbox One in total lifetime sales, it's still common to see the "PS4 or Xbox" discussion in America since the sales are so close and comparable in that region. However, I assume outside the U.S the Xbox is barely talked about as Xbox just got killed in sales in the other regions like Europe and obviously Japan. Microsoft needs to make sure they market and and capture more of the European video game market with the Xbox SX if they want to maximize their sales and compete with the PS5 in sales. I see Japan as a lost cause the, especially by how niche the home console market is over there now.
I think that we will see a closer race between PS5 and XSX (expecially if we see different Xbox models).
Definitely in the US it will be a much closer race with Microsoft getting off their butt. Xbox One had a lot of issues for most of the generation.
- 0