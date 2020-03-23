God of War Comic Book Announced by Dark Horse, Set Between God of War III and 2018 Reboot - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Dark Horse Comics announced it is releasing a comic book set in the God of War universe, called God of War: Fallen God. It is a brand new story set between God of War III and 2018's God of War.

The comic book will be written by Chris Roberson, who has worked on God of War and iZombie, and drawn by artist Tony Parker, who has worked on God of War and This Damned Band. It will also be colored by Dan Jackson, who has worked The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, and lettered by John Roshell, who worked on Overwatch Anthology and Astro City.

"God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena," reads the official description of the comic book. "Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites

madness."

Take a look at the cover below:





Thanks ComicBook.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles