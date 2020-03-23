ITTA Launches April 22 for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Glass Revolver announced the bullet-hell, boss-rush style adventure game, ITTA, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on April 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

Test your limits in ITTA, a bullet-hell, boss-rush style adventure where you play as a young girl armed with her father’s revolver and guided by a strange ghostly cat.

ITTA is a bullet-hell adventure set in a world filled with monstrous bosses. When Itta wakes up and finds herself surrounded by her dead family, her only guide is a strange spirit that takes the form of the family cat who gifts her a glowing revolver for protection.

As Itta, players must seek out the powerful beings locked away beneath this seemingly peaceful world and go toe-to-toe against them in harrowing battles. From hulking ancient golems to toothy horrors, Itta’s journey will push both you and her past their limits. Luckily, you can change up your combat style by finding weapons with unique attack styles, and if the going gets too tough, toggle on invincibility or player damage multipliers at any time.

ITTA is a game inspired by themes of personal struggle. If there is light, there must be darkness. The important thing is to keep going… no matter what you endure along the way.

Key Features:

Topple 18 deadly bosses in tight, twin-stick, bullet-hell combat.

Wield an arsenal of power spirit weapons to fight in new ways.

Unlock the mystery of a bizarre, crumbling world and its cryptic inhabitants.

Explore a beautiful, pixel-art world backed by a haunting and eclectic musical score.

Never hit a wall; freely toggle damage multipliers or invincibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

