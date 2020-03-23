Adventure RPG Based on Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World Anime Announced for iOS and Android - News

SEGA has announced an adventure RPG based on the popular anime series, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, for iOS and Android. The game will launch in Japan in 2020. A release in the west was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

In the game, which is tentatively Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the player can become protagonist Subaru Natsuki and relive the story of the anime. From there, the player can branch into “What If” stories such as, “What if I made a different choice back then?” Furthermore, a new story original to the game is being produced under the full supervision of original author Tappei Nagatsuki.

Relive the story of the anime.

The story will branch depending on your decisions. It is under the full supervision of original author Tappei Nagatsuki.

Train your favorite Re: Zero characters through battle.

Cast and Staff (Opening Animation Production)

—Opening animation cut.

Voice Actors Subaru Natsuki (voiced by Yuusuke Kobayashi) Emilia (voiced by Rie Takahashi) Puck (voiced by Yumi Uchiyama) Rem (voiced by Inori Minase) Ram (voiced by Rie Murakawa) Beatrice (voiced by Satomi Arai) Roswaal L. Mathers (voiced by Takehito Koyasu)

Original Work / Supervision: Tappei Nagatsuki

Tappei Nagatsuki Opening Animation Staff Opening Animation Production: White Fox Storyboard and Direction: Kenichi Kawamura Animation Supervisor: Tomoshige Naiyoshi Character Design / Chief Animation Supervisor: Kyuuta Sakai Sub-Character Design: Tatsuya Kotonagi Prop Design: Gouichi Iwahata, Takanori Suzuki Background Artist: Saya Kaneshiro Background Art Director: Yoshito Takamine Color Design: Izumi Sakamoto Special Effects: Miho Kawanishi 3D Director: Yuu Karube Photography Director: Kentarou Minegishi Editor: Hitomi Sudou



