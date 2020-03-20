Pode Launches for Steam on April 3 - News

Developer Henchman & Goon announced the cooperative puzzle game, Pode, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 3 for $19.99 / €15.99. Pre-orders are available now on Xsolla and include a 15 percent discount.

"We are eager to bring Pode on Steam and expand its audience beyond console players," said Henchmen & Goon CEO and Pode game director Yngvill Hopen. "We’ve always claimed that Pode is the most fun when played in co-op, and now through Steam’s Remote Play Together, it’s even easier. Players will be able to traverse the game world cooperatively without needing to be in the same room."

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about a rock and a fallen star working together to solve ancient puzzles in a stunning environment inspired by Norwegian art and culture. Travelling through the insides of a mysterious and magical mountain, Bulder and Glo breathe life into an ancient sleeping world and explore the ruins of a long lost civilization with their unique talents and abilities. Only by helping each other can these unlikely adventure companions solve the ancient puzzles that open the secret passageways up the caverns of Mount Fjellheim.

Key Features:

Exploration – Discover a beautiful and ancient cave system and uncover its secrets to reach your goal.

– Discover a beautiful and ancient cave system and uncover its secrets to reach your goal. Puzzles – Solve puzzles, riddles and mysteries. Combine the two character’s special abilities to overcome obstacles.

– Solve puzzles, riddles and mysteries. Combine the two character’s special abilities to overcome obstacles. Co-Op or Single-Player – Share the experience with a friend, or enjoy playing it by yourself.

– Share the experience with a friend, or enjoy playing it by yourself. Unique Art Style – Enjoy a world inspired by Norwegian art and nature.

– Enjoy a world inspired by Norwegian art and nature. Music – The soundtrack is by the legendary Austin Wintory.

