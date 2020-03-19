Bleeding Edge Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release Next Week - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has released the launch trailer for Bleeding Edge ahead of the games release next week on March 24.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Team Up. Cause Chaos.

Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colorful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin.

Key Features:

No Stopping Us – Synergize with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in exhilarating action combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

– Synergize with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in exhilarating action combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork. Treacherous Terrain – Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s saw blade. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.

– Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s saw blade. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet. Mod Your Combat, Show Your Style – Power up your fighters’ weapons and abilities from a vast arsenal of cybernetic parts, all earnable through gameplay. Customise your hoverboard mounts to ride with style across the vibrant cyberpunk arenas of Bleeding Edge.

Pre-Order Bonuses:

Pre-order now or play with Xbox Game Pass to get access to the Closed Beta!

You will get access to the Bleeding Edge Closed Beta in 2020:

Closed Beta 1 on February 14

Closed Beta 2 on March 13

Be the first to play Bleeding Edge before it launches on March 24!

Plus, pre-order now or play with Xbox Game Pass in the first week of launch (by March 31, 2020) to receive the exclusive Punk Pack!

Three exclusive fighter skins: Punk Rock Niđhöggr Butterpunk Buttercup Outrider ZeroCool

Rioter’s Hoverboard

Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack

Three bonus taunts

Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!

Bleeding Edge will launch for Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam on March 24, 2020.

